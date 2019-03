BATMAN NINJA: Manga Series Is Ending Its Serialization

was an anime collaboration withthat released last summer. In the film, the audience is shown Batman as he is careened back in time to feudal Japan where he and ninja esque versions of the Bat family have to fight off the threat of the Joker. The film was widely enjoyed by many of the fans and used computer generated animation for the creation of the film. A manga adaption of the film was also released, created by Masato Hisa. The series launched inmagazine last year.Sadly, after two volumes the series will be coming to an end. As the story was just an adaption of the film, it makes sense that the series will not last long but either way; seeing more Batman Ninja stories is always a treat. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Batman Ninja ends this fall.