BOKURANO: Manga Series Announces A New Chapter With Compiled Volume

Older manga series Bokunaro has announced the release of a brand new chapter, compiled with the newest volume release. Hit the jump for more information!

Mohiro Kitoh's Bokunaro manga series released in the pages of Shogakukan's Ikki magazine. The series ran from 2004-2009 and later even spawned an anime series, from GONZO, in 2007. The story of the series follows kids who decide to test out a new game that its developer tells them about. The game is about these kids using a giant robot to defeat an alien threat. However, this "game" is in fact real and the kids are in the worst possible scenario as, by fighting, the robot is slowly killing them and by not fighting, the aliens could destroy earth.

The series was a massive hit with fans, releasing 11 compiled volumes in total. The volumes were released by Viz Media, titled, Bokurano: Ours. Recently, an annoucnement of new compiled volumes were announced and feature a new surprise for fans.

With the deluxe edition announced, the series is said to have five volumes in total. The most exciting part is that, with the fifth volume, a brand new chapter will be added to the end of the series! With the first two volumes releasing on June 27th, it is safe to assume that this new chapter will be coming this year.





