BRAND NEW ANIMAL: Hit Anime Series Getting Manga Adaption

Trigger's new anime series, Brand New Animal, has announced that a manga adaption of the series is on its way. Hit the jump for more info!

After the success of Promare, the animation studio Trigger, revealed that their next project would be a series titiled BNA:Brand New Animal. The series follows a young human girl who, after being transformed into a human beast hybrid, joins a wolf detective, with prejudices of his own, in an effort to solve thh mystery to change her back. However, in a world filled with prejudice against animal-humans, the young girl, Michiru, learns that this may be a lot more series than previously thought.

The anime released in Japan, on Netflix, on March 21st. The second half of the series was released on May 6th and also released on Japanese television, in April. The end of June will see the release of the series, on Netflix, worldwide. Upon release, the show was a major hit; especially with Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagaan and Kill La Kill) writing the series and Yoh Yishinari (Little Witch Academia) directing. The series is highly stylized as Trigger makes the most of the colors and animations provided.

In a recent reveal, Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump, has released a brand new "chapter 0" in their web magazine, for an upcoming adaption of BNA:Brand New Animal. While not much news on the serialized adaption has not been revealed, it has been noted that Asano will be the one handling the art. There has also been no reveal on the official release date of the series but it seems to be expected to be released sooner rather than later.





Excited for the new adaption? Fan of the animation? We would love to hear you thoughts in the comments! The manga adaption of BNA:Brand New Animal is coming soon!