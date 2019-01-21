CAPTAIN HARLOCK: Latest Manga Series Ends Its First Part

Captain Harlock, is a character that has been around for decades and continues to wow his readers with space pirate antics. Hit the jump to learn about the latest conclusion to his current adventures!

" When Tadashi Daiba's father is murdered by invaders known as the Mazon, he becomes frustrated in the face of the Earth government's flippant attitude. Landing himself in prison, Tadashi finds himself invited aboard the battleship Arcadia, controlled by none other than the legendary Captain Harlock. Joining his crew on their journey through space, Tadashi's future will lead him to confront not only the Mazon, but the many other forces across the universe threatening humanity's very existence.".

began in the late 1970's and has mangaed to stay in the eye of readers ever since. His very first outing had him erbelling against the established government with his ship crew and going on many adventures. Since his iteration, Captain Harlock has been around the block when it comes to space adventures. His latest incarnation,, began in 2014 onChampion RED magazine. With Leiji Matsumoto and Koichi Shimahoshi helming the series, the book has been running ever since! The story of the manga is as follows:

A recent announcement came out, from Champion RED, claiming that the latest series has reaching the conclusion of its "First Part". Sadly, there has not been a confirmation of a part two but Shimahoshi did promise that he would do his best on his next project. Is this the end for Captain Harlock for a while, at least?