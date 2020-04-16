CELLS AT WORK! CODE BLACK: New Television Anime Releases First Video Narrated By Kenjiro Tsuda

Who would have thought that a manga about blood cells would spur three anime adaptations in three years but that's the case when it comes to Cells at Work! Code Black. Read on for details on the latest!

It was recently announced that Cells at Work! Code Black would be receiving another anime adaptation on television. Yesterday via twitter the first promotional video for the upcoming anime was released.

Narrated by Kenjiro Tsuda, one of the stars of the upcoming series, the first video looks ahead at the upcoming adaptation which is set to debut in January of 2021. In addition to Tsuda, Junya Enoki and Yoko Hikasa will also be lending their voice talents.

The first anime adaptation for the manga premiered back in 2018, with an additional anime adaptation special launching in December of the same year. While it may be surprising that another adaptation is happening so soon, fans of the books will likely welcome it with open arms.

In this new spinoff of the hit manga, a newbie Red Blood Cell is one of 37 trillion working to keep this body running. But something's wrong! Stress hormones keep yelling at him to go faster. The blood vessels are crusted over with cholesterol. Ulcers, fatty liver, trouble (ahem) downstairs... It's hard for a cell to keep working when every day is a CODE BLACK! The manga and anime Cells at Work! showed you what happens when a young, healthy body gets in trouble... but what if the body wasn't so young, and was never very healthy? This new take stars a fresh-faced Red Blood Cell and his friend, the buxom White Blood Cell, as they struggle to keep themselves and their world together through alcoholism, smoking, erectile dysfunction, athlete's foot, gout... it's literal body horror! Whoever this guy is, he's lucky his cells can't go on strike!



The new anime adaptation of Cells at Work! Code Black will begin airing in January 2021.