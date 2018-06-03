Claudia Gray’s LEIA, PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN To Be Adapted Into A Manga By LINE

Following on from the release of Lost Stars as "Star Wars Volume 1", LINE have announced that a Manga adaptation of Claudia Gray's 'Leia, Princess of Alderaan' will be released as their second series.

While Han Solo's standalone flick Solo: A Star Wars Story is just around the corner, that doesn't mean other characters won't be recieving some of the spotlight. Lucasfilm will be ushering in May the Fourth with a manga which will focus on Princess Leia.

Thanks to LINE, the digital manga will debut online on May 4th. The series will be adapting the young adult novel Leia, Princess of Alderann by Claudia Grey. The illustrator Haruichi will oversee its progress.

You can see LINE's anouncement of the manga below:

STAR WARS / Leia. In this Manga, we will follow Leia who became part of the Alderaan royal family soon after birth in the last scene of the movie “Star Wars Episode 3 / Revenge of Sith” before encountering Luke and Han Solo in “Star Wars Episode 4 / A New Hope.” It is a story depicting the growth of Leia. How Leia became a Princess of Alderaan, became the youngest former Lieutenant, and follows a love story with an original character – Kier.

This isn't LINE's first venture into the galaxy far, far away having adapted the novel Star Wars: Lost Wars into a manga series. Both Lost Stars and Leia's adaptations will be translated to print later in the year.