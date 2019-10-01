CRUSHER JOE REBIRTH: Manga Series Returning From Hiatus With New Series

Space manga series Crusher Joe Rebirth has big plans set up. With the franchise returning from its break, it will be releasing a brand new series under the Crusher Joe name. Hit the jump for details!

The galaxy is a strange and dangerous place, and there are times when even the United Space Force can't help. That's where the Crushers come in - skilled troubleshooters who will deal with any problem, large or small, for a fee (large only!) And there is no better Crusher than Crusher Joe !"

Crusher Joe is a franchise that began as a novel series created by Haruka Takachino and spawned an manga in 1979 and animated films in the 80's. The series has its own strong following and it was because of that following that in 2017; Kondansha's Evening magazine launched Crusher Joe REBIRTH. THe manga series was adapted by Isuke Hari and has already launched one compiled volume with a second launching in a couple months.

In a brief and exciting bit of news, it was announced that the current Crusher Joe series would be going on a brief break and returning in the spring. However, with its spring return, the series would be completely new with a new arc! The current arc will be titled "Final Hidden Treasure of the Milky Way". While no further information has been released on the new arc. Get ready for its start this March! Excited for the new arc? Share your thoughts on Crusher Joe in the usual spot!