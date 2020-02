CUTIE AND THE BEAST: Seven Seas Entertainment Licenses Yuhi Azumi New Wrestling Romance Manga

Unlike her friends who are into pretty boys, Momoka has a crush on a giant professional wrestler named Kuga who plays a villainous heel on TV. But in real life, Kuga is a big softie, and he really appreciates her fan mail! In this lighthearted romantic comedy, a little TV crush for a very big man might just grow into something more.

Cutie and the Beast Volume 1 will be released on October 6, 2020 for a ticket price of $12.99 in the U.S. and $16.99 in Canada.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes a lot in the way of manga titles, and those books often range to include a wide variety of subject matter. This is evident in one of the upcoming titles that will be released this year calledThe name is obviously a pun on the classic fairytale though this story is centered around a girl and her love for a professional wrestler. She sees him for who he truly is, a softy, despite the big mean villian he plays on television for his job.Pitched as a lighthearted romantic comedy, this should be a fun and easy read for anyone looking to add some more slice of life books to their collection this year. From the literary mind of Yuhi Azumithis series looks set to be a solid addition to the Seven Seas docket.What are your thoughts? Do you think you could get into a manga such as this? Let us know in the comments below!