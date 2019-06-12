DANGEROUS 1969: Manga Announces Conclusion To First Part
Set in the year 1969, Dangerous 1969, tells the story of supernaturally powered students as they fight against a bureau that champions its safety against the super powered Majin. Takuma Yokota and Kyosuka Cagami's series originally launched back in 2018 and has been published in the pages of Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd, and has also reached its fifth compiled volume. A recent announcement from the book's first 2020 issue states that the first part to the series has officially reached its conclusion.
Excited for what is next to come fore the series? We wold love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Dangerous 1969 is on sale now!
