DETECTIVE CONAN Manga Series Goes On A 4-Week Break

The Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine has announced that author Gosho Aoyama's mystery thriller manga series, Detective Conan, will be going on a 4-week break. The series will begin its break on the magazine's next issue and end on the 10th issue. Aoyama states he is taking a break in order to conduct research. The manga series shall be back in the magazine's 11th issue.
The official Toho YouTube channel's latest promo features a 32 second promotional video for the upcoming anime film Detective Conan 23: The Fist of Blue Sapphire. Obviously by its name, this movie is the 23rd entry in the Detective Conan movie series. The trailer shows new footage of the movie, action scenes and the official release date of April 12, 2019.
Cast
MInami Takayama as Conan Edogawa
Kappei Yamaguchi as Kaito Kuroba
Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mouri
The first special episode aired on January 5th and the second one is out on January 12, 2019. The last special episode the series produced aired in 2014. The anime series has been airing since January 8, 1996 and has 923 episodes as of right now. TMS Entertainment animates it and Funimation had the North American license.
The manga series that inspired all of the multimedia projects is written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama, Shogakukan publishes it in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series has been running since January 19, 1997 and has 95 volumes.
Shinichi Kudou, a great mystery expert at only seventeen, is already well known for having solved several challenging cases. One day, when Shinichi sees two suspicious men and decides to follow them, he inadvertently becomes witness to a disturbing illegal activity. When the men catch Shinichi, they dose him with an experimental drug formulated by their criminal organization and abandon him to die. However, to his own astonishment, Shinichi is still alive and soon wakes up, but now, he has the body of a seven-year-old, perfectly preserving his original intelligence. He hides his real identity from everyone, including his childhood friend Ran Mouri and her father, private detective Kogorou Mouri, and takes on the alias of Conan Edogawa (inspired by the mystery writers Arthur Conan Doyle and Ranpo Edogawa).
Animated by TMS and adapted from the manga by Gosho Aoyama, Detective Conan follows Shinichi who, as Conan, starts secretly solving the senior Mouri's cases from behind the scenes with his still exceptional sleuthing skills, while covertly investigating the organization responsible for his current state, hoping to reverse the drug's effects someday.
