DETECTIVE CONAN Manga Series Goes On A 4-Week Break

Author Gosho Aoyama's mystery thriller manga series, Detective Conan , will be going on another break, this time for 4 weeks. Here is more information on the hiatus and the series.

The Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine has announced that author Gosho Aoyama's mystery thriller manga series, Detective Conan, will be going on a 4-week break. The series will begin its break on the magazine's next issue and end on the 10th issue. Aoyama states he is taking a break in order to conduct research. The manga series shall be back in the magazine's 11th issue.

The official Toho YouTube channel's latest promo features a 32 second promotional video for the upcoming anime film Detective Conan 23: The Fist of Blue Sapphire. Obviously by its name, this movie is the 23rd entry in the Detective Conan movie series. The trailer shows new footage of the movie, action scenes and the official release date of April 12, 2019.

Cast

MInami Takayama as Conan Edogawa

Kappei Yamaguchi as Kaito Kuroba

Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mouri

The first special episode aired on January 5th and the second one is out on January 12, 2019. The last special episode the series produced aired in 2014. The anime series has been airing since January 8, 1996 and has 923 episodes as of right now. TMS Entertainment animates it and Funimation had the North American license.

The manga series that inspired all of the multimedia projects is written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama, Shogakukan publishes it in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series has been running since January 19, 1997 and has 95 volumes.