DETECTIVE CONAN: Series Announces A Very Short Break
Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday has announced that their mainstay and long running series, Detective Conan, will be taking a 4-issue break, according to the creator Gosho Aoyama. This isn;t the first time, this year, that the series went on a month hiatus. The first being January to February and then from the magazines 16th to 18th issues. While this may induce an "eyeroll reaction" from fans, we can expect more issues of the Toru Amuro spinoff to fill the gap Detective Conan will be leaving.
Being no stranger to breaks, the creator of Detective Conan has announced the book will be stepping away from publication for a few issues. Hit the jump for more info!
Through this hiatus, Aoyama will be doing the same thing he did on the last breats, which is intense research for the series. While another wait may seem annoying, we can safely assume it is all worth it in the end. Curious about hte hiatus or what it means for the story and what's to come? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
