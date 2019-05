DETECTIVE CONAN: Series Announces A Very Short Break

Weekly Shonen Sunday has announced that their mainstay and long running series,, will be taking a 4-issue break, according to the creator Gosho Aoyama. This isn;t the first time, this year, that the series went on a month hiatus. The first being January to February and then from the magazines 16th to 18th issues. While this may induce an "eyeroll reaction" from fans, we can expect more issues of the Toru Amuro spinoff to fill the gapwill be leaving.Through this hiatus, Aoyama will be doing the same thing he did on the last breats, which is intense research for the series. While another wait may seem annoying, we can safely assume it is all worth it in the end. Curious about hte hiatus or what it means for the story and what's to come? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!