DEVIL MAY CRY: A Brand New Prequel Manga About V Is Set To Release

With the release of Devil May Cry V upon us, a brand new spinoff manga about the enigmatic V, is set to release. Hit the jump to learn more about the release!

Years have passed since the events of Devil May Cry 4

, and a lot has happened. Young demon hunter Nero has lost his Devil Bringer

demon arm… but hey! He's now heading his own branch of the demon-hunting business Devil May Cry.

To make up for that lost arm, and keep his style rankings up, he's enlisted the help of expert craftswoman Nico, a brand new character in the series, to lend a hand and build different types of prosthetic arms that unlock new badass combat abilities and devastating powers."

Needless to say, the plot of Devil May Cry 5 is enough to get the most die hard fan excited for what is to come. Now Capcom has released even more news to add to the expansive lore of the DMC universe. Yet, thanks to manga artist, Tomio Ogata, a brand new spinoff manga based on the mysterious V, will be releasing on the LINE manga app.

Devil May Cry 5 -Visions of V-, tells the POV of the new character, V. Chapter 0 has already released on the site and the first official chapter of the series will be releasing on April 27th. On that date we can expect a new chapter every other Saturday from that point forward. Excited for the upcoming series? Already played the new game? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!