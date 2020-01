DEVILMAN SAGA: Manga Announces Its Conclusion In A Couple Chapters

Beginning in 1972, Go Nagai'ssaga was a sereis that spawned multiple chapters, a few anime series, a live action adaption and some crossovers. The series has earned its place in Japanese pop culture and has never really lost its momentum for its fans and, it seems, that the series has decided it is best to go out with a bang instead of a wimper. That is whyBig Comic magazine has announced that the Devilman series will be ending in two chapters.While this particular run began in 2014, the series had been running for decades and this particular series managed to spawn 11 volumes with the 12th coming at the end of February. Sad to see the series end? Make sure tyo share your thoughts in the usual place!