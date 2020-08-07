DIARY OF OUR DAYS AT THE BREAKWATER: Manga Series Announces Hiatus Due To Flooding

In an ironic turn of events, the creator of the fishing manga Diary of our Days at the Breakwater is now forced to put the series on a hiatus due to flooding! Hit the jump for more information!

In 2017, mangaka Yasoyuki Kosaka launched the heartwarming series, Diary of our Days at the Breakwater, in the pages of Akita Shoten's Young Champion Retsu. The series has released six compiled volumes so far and is continuing to be published.

The series tells the story of a young girl who finds herself in a new town and a new school with no friends. Usually considered to stay indoors, the young girls make new bonds with friends after joining the local fishing club. The series was such a hit an anime was released in April of this year.

In a recent announcement from the manga's official Twitter, Kosaka announced that he series would have to go on a delay due to flooding in his home in southern Kyushu, the same town the story is set in. While Kosaka is safe and sound, he also stated that he is virtually unable to write.

Hopefully, the flooding ends soon, and everyone remains safe, however until then, make sure to send thoughts and prayers to the creator and his town.





Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an "indoor kid" who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.



Diary of our Days at the Breakwater will continue as soon as the flooding and rain in the area subside!