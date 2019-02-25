D.N.ANGEL: Manga Series Announces Its Approaching End After 22 Years
What happens when a young man, who failed at getting the girl of his dreams, turns into a phantom thief at the very thought of her? Those are just some of the questions that get answered in Yukiru Sugisaki's D.N. Angel. The series has been running since 1997 with at least one or two hiatuses in between that. The series is currently running in Kadokawa's Monthly Asuka magazine and has even had an anime series released in 2003. The series has garnered a large success over the decades, but all good things must come to an end as the series creator has announced the approaching climax of the series.
Long running manga series D.N.Angel will be approaching its end in the coming chapters. Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming ending!
With no official release date set, for the finale, it has been confirmed by the creator that 2020 will release a 'complete edition' of the entire series. As more news releases on the ending of this long running series, you can learn more right here! Interested on this sudden ending to a classic series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
