DOROKEI: Manga Series Announces Its Forthcoming Conclusion

When an up and coming detective is paired with an older ex thief, turned detective, both worlds collide in the most interesting ways; all while solving cases. This is the story of Shu Fukuda's. The series began in January of last year and premiered inWeekly Young Jump. With five compiled volumes and a live action series, the manga was a definite success. Sadly, news was broken that the series would be reaching its conclusion, this summer.Sad to see the sereis ending? Excited for the conclusion? Share your thoughts in the comments. The final chapter ofpremiers in Weekly Young Jump on June 27th.