DOROKEI: Manga Series Announces Its Forthcoming Conclusion
When an up and coming detective is paired with an older ex thief, turned detective, both worlds collide in the most interesting ways; all while solving cases. This is the story of Shu Fukuda's Dorokei. The series began in January of last year and premiered in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump. With five compiled volumes and a live action series, the manga was a definite success. Sadly, news was broken that the series would be reaching its conclusion, this summer.
Buddy cop manga Dorokei, has announced that its conclusion is coming very soon. Hit the jump for more details on the ending to the series
Sad to see the sereis ending? Excited for the conclusion? Share your thoughts in the comments. The final chapter of Dorokei premiers in Weekly Young Jump on June 27th.
