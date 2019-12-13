 DUEL MASTERS: Manga Announces It Is Entering Final Arc
Manga Headlines Pictures

DUEL MASTERS: Manga Announces It Is Entering Final Arc

DUEL MASTERS: Manga Announces It Is Entering Final Arc

Manga series, Duel Masters, has announced that the end is nigh. Hit the jump to learn more as the series enters its final arc of the manga!

marvelfreek94 | 12/13/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics has just revealed some news, in its latest chapter. The latest series in Duel Masters! will be entering its final arc for the manga. The franchise itself has become a bit of a sensation, in Japan, since its beginnings in 2017. The series has spawned an anime series and various other manga titles. 



However, now with the newest series nearing its end, It is all up to speculation as to where the path will take fans as far as a new series is concerned. Sad to see the manga is ending? Excited over what is to come? Share your thoughts in the comments! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...