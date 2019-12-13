DUEL MASTERS: Manga Announces It Is Entering Final Arc
Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics has just revealed some news, in its latest chapter. The latest series in Duel Masters! will be entering its final arc for the manga. The franchise itself has become a bit of a sensation, in Japan, since its beginnings in 2017. The series has spawned an anime series and various other manga titles.
Manga series, Duel Masters, has announced that the end is nigh. Hit the jump to learn more as the series enters its final arc of the manga!
However, now with the newest series nearing its end, It is all up to speculation as to where the path will take fans as far as a new series is concerned. Sad to see the manga is ending? Excited over what is to come? Share your thoughts in the comments!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]