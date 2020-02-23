ERZSEBET: Historical Fiction Manga Reaches The End Of Its Series
What began in 2017, Cuvie's historical fiction manga series, Erzsebet, follows a young woman, and Hungarian independence activist, in the 19th century who finds herself meeting the Empress of Austria, Elisabeth. The series began in Kodansha's Nemesis magazine and moved to the companies Comic Days website. Cuvie has published multiple manga series both historically and adult and has been writing since as easly as 2008.
Historical fiction manga Erzsebet, by Cuvie, has reached its climax. Hit the jump to learn more about the conclusion and details on its release!
Recently, Erzsebet published its final volume to the series after almost three years. As of now the series has at least two volumes and will probably have one more to close out the series. While the series had no spin-offs or adaptations, the series still managed to have a strong fanbase.
Sad to see the series end? Excited to see what the creator will be working on next? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!
