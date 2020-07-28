FATE/GRAND ORDER: A New Manga 1-Shot Has Been Released Focusing On Scathach

Inspired by the video game of the same name, a new 1-shot manga of Fate/Grand Order is has released, focusing on the character Scathach. Hit the jump to check out what is to come!

For the Fate franchise, there have been so many manga, anime, and video games released that there is almost always going to be a storyline for someone to get into. One of its most well-known installments in the franchise has been the mobile game, Fate/Grand Order, which released in Japan in 2015 and later in the west in 2017.

Much like other stories in the franchise, the mobile game takes fantasy elements and mixes them with time travel and immensely beautiful action scenes; however, this time, the player will be the one taking part in them. Upon release, the game was a huge hit and has managed to stay that way after many years.

Recently, a new one-shot manga was released titled Fate/Grand Order: Ordu Beag. This original 44-page manga was drawn by Akisato Nagi and featured a focus on the character of Scathach. Being that it's a one-shot, there has been no confirmation of any ongoing series for the character.

With the new story released, could this mean the start of more one-shots? Still to early to say, but we would love to hear your thoughts on the new book in the comments below!





A grand order to fight fate has been declared—an order to change the past and restore the future. Following the events in Fuyuki, Ritsuka Fujimaru and Mash Kyrielight must restore the Foundation of Humanity by retrieving powerful Holy Grails.



Fate/Grand Order: Ordu Beag is out now!