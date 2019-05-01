FATE/GRAND ORDER DUEL Manga Series Is Out In February

The board game adaptation of the parent story with the same name, Fate/Grand Order Duel , has announced the release date of its manga adaptation. Here is more information on the title.

The Young Ace magazine has announced that the board game Fate/Grand Order Duel will receive a manga adaptation titled Fate Grand Order Duel: YA Tokuiten: Misshitsu Yūgi Makyō Shibuya: Shibuya Kettō Jiken or Fate/Grand Order Duel: YA Singularity: Secret Room Play Magical Border Shibuya: Shibuya Duel Incident. The new manga will be out in the magazine's March issue hitting stores on February 4.



The board game that inspired this manga is a collection figure board game that launched in Japan on August 1st. Eiichiro Mashin is illustrating the manga, Aniplex is supervising and Type-Moon did the original work. The same issue that is coming up with this new manga is also releasing another chapter in the Epic of Remnant story.

The Fate/Grand Order title is a free-to-play, turn-based combat RPG for mobile in which the players take on the role of a Master, being able to summon powerful heroes known as Servants to fight against different enemies. The first part of the game was released in Japan in the summer of 2015 and has seven chapters, in addition to the first chapter of part 1.5.

The game also features a second part titled Fate/Grand Order: Cosmos in the Lost Belt, as well as a virtual reality game for PlayStation VR titled Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight and another game called Fate/Grand Order Arcade.