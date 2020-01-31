FIRE FORCE: Manga Is Taking A One Week Hiatus For Creator's Health
Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine will not be having a new installment for Fire Force, for at least a week. This surprising news comes due to the fact that series creator, Atsushi Ohkubo, needs a bit more time to recooperate from a bout with influenza. With Ohkubo having difficulty drawing the next draft of the series, it is safe to say some rest is more than necessary. Make sure to share your get well wishes in the comments!
Hit manga series, Fire Force, is taking a bit of a hiatus so that the creator can focus on improving his health. Hit the jump for more info and when to expect its return!
Excited for the forthcoming return of Fire Force? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! The series returns on February 5th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]