FIRE FORCE: Manga Is Taking A One Week Hiatus For Creator's Health

Hit manga series, Fire Force, is taking a bit of a hiatus so that the creator can focus on improving his health. Hit the jump for more info and when to expect its return!

Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine will not be having a new installment for Fire Force, for at least a week. This surprising news comes due to the fact that series creator, Atsushi Ohkubo, needs a bit more time to recooperate from a bout with influenza. With Ohkubo having difficulty drawing the next draft of the series, it is safe to say some rest is more than necessary. Make sure to share your get well wishes in the comments! 



