GENKAI CHITAI: A New Manga Series By Junji Ito Has Been Released

Horror master Junji Ito is frightening new generations with a brand new manga series titled Genkai Chitai. Hit the jump to learn more about the new series!

Horror and manga icon, Junji Ito, has spent the majority of his career in manga terrifying its readers. His stories delve into the realms of body horror, grotesque imagery, and unique and specific phobias. Some of his most famous works include Uzumaki, Tomie and Gyo.

Ito's works have delved into the many facets of multimedia such as live action and anime. Ito has had the Uzumaki story retold in a live action format to middle of the road reviews. Ito's manga series, which tackled a small collection of his stories could have fared better criticially, citing the lack of detail and pacing did not translate the horror the same way the manga had. Most recently, it has been revealed that Junji Ito is returning to the world of horror yet again.

Genkai Chitai (Disturbing Zone) has recently released on the LINE Manga service, to the surprise of some fans. The series' premise is an attempt to really focus on the "oddities that appear in the distortions of everyday life". While this may sound mysterious, it is without a doubt that the series will cut right to the core for many readers.





Genkai Chitai is out now!