GOBLIN SLAYER: BRAND NEW DAY Manga Announcing Its End

Whenlaunched in 2016, no one believed or could have even fathomed the level of success that the series would have. So much success, in fact, that in May of last year a spinoff series titled,was released. The series was created by Masahiro Ikeno and was published in the pages ofMonthly Big Gangan. The spinoff serves the purpose of following the characters that are aroundd the titular hero.Recently, news was released via the magazine that the series would be publishing its final chapter after just over a year of publication. With what will be only two compiled volumes under its belt, the series will be a short read but no doubt a fun one. Sad to see the series end?will be releasing its final chapter on May 25th.