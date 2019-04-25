GOBLIN SLAYER: BRAND NEW DAY Manga Announcing Its End
When Goblin Slayer launched in 2016, no one believed or could have even fathomed the level of success that the series would have. So much success, in fact, that in May of last year a spinoff series titled, Goblin Slayer: Brand New Day was released. The series was created by Masahiro Ikeno and was published in the pages of Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan. The spinoff serves the purpose of following the characters that are aroundd the titular hero.
Spinoff to the massively successful series, Goblin Slayer; Goblin Slayer: Brand New Day will be reaching its conclusion. Hit the jump for more info.
Recently, news was released via the magazine that the series would be publishing its final chapter after just over a year of publication. With what will be only two compiled volumes under its belt, the series will be a short read but no doubt a fun one. Sad to see the series end? Goblin Slayer: Brand New Day will be releasing its final chapter on May 25th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]