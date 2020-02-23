GOLDEN JAPANESQUE: Manga Series Reveals It Is Reaching Its Climax
Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karen-tan is a series, created by Kaho Miyasaka, that tells a story of a young girl in 16th century Japan, who needs to hid her blonde hair and blue eyes to avoid ridicule. That is, until a young man finds out what she has been hiding. The series began in the pages of Shogakukan's Cheese! magazine and is considered a Cinderella Romance, type story.
Cinderella romance series, Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karen-tan, has announced that the series is reaching its climax. Hit the jump to learn more about the series conclusion!
Recently, it was announced that the series is reaching its climax. While not much more news has been released on when to expect the ending, it is safe to assume it will most likely be sometime this year. As of now the series has published three volumes, with the fourth coming in March.
With the creator and the series being some of the best in the genre, here's hoping that Miyasaka has some more stories down the line! Thoughts in the end of the series? Hoping that the creator will work on a new project? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]