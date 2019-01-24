HAGANAI: I DON'T HAVE MANY FRIENDS Manga Series Reaches Its Climax

Recent high school transfer student Hasegawa Kodaka is pathetically inept at making friends. Kodaka is an outcast, with his natural blonde hair which he inherited from his deceased English mother and his unpleasant, fierce gaze. When he comes across the brash loner Mikazuki Yozora, who typically chats with her imaginary friend, the two outsiders become the unlikeliest of allies.

Realizing that they have no hope of a normal social life, the two rejects decide to form a group called "The Neighbors Club" in order to make friends and maybe even learn a thing or two about social skills. As luck would have it, five new members join the club who are more socially awkward than they are. Will these quirky misfits ever make normal friends, or are they all doomed to social failure?