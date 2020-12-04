HELL'S PARADISE: JIGOKURAKU - Volume 2 Of Yuji Kaku's Manga Series Is Available For Pre-Order Now

Viz Signature is publishing Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Volume 2 with story and art from Yuji Kaku. Although it is set for a release date next month, fans are now able to pre-order the book! Check it out!

During this period of social distancing fans are light on media - with no theaters to attend and delays on episodes of many television shows, not to mention the hit comics are taking with Diamond Distributors shutting down. Luckily for manga fans, there are plenty of titles coming next month to look forward to.

One such book is the second volume of Hell's Paradise: Jigoraku. Fans of ninjas and adventures will be interested in checking this one out, and although it has a release date of May 19th, it's already available for pre-order. Yuji Kaku (Omoide Zeikan) provides both the story and the art for the series.

The plot revolves around a ninja on death row named Gabimaru who is on a quest to find the elixir of immortality. Having to face his fellow inmates as well as ravenous monsters, the book also features God-like devils.

Will you be reading Volume 2 of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku? Check out the cover art and synopsis for the book below and tell us your thoughts on it in the comments!

Gabimaru is a ninja on death row with one chance to see his wife again—by finding the elixir of immortality on a supernatural island and delivering it to the shogun. Standing in his way are his fellow convicts and the fearsome beasts that roam the island, devouring or killing anyone they encounter. As Gabimaru and his executioner explore the island, they come under attack from creatures that resemble gods but behave like devils. Is this the holy land or hell itself?