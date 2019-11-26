 HELLSING: English Deluxe Editions Of The Manga Coming Thanks To Dark Horse
The Hellsing series is getting an awesome, deluxe, English translation in hardcover; thanks to Dark Horse comics. Hit the jump to get more info on the release!

marvelfreek94 | 11/26/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Dark Horse comics has been working with Japanese manga to help bring more content to the states, for some time now, the company has been releasing deluxe volumes of Kentaro Miura's Beserk. Now, a new announcement has come that the hyperviolent and supernatural world of Kohta Hirano's Hellsing will be getting the deluxe, hardcover treatment with a brand new, English, release!


The Hellsing deluxe edition will be released in its original 7x10 format, just like the original series. The book will be releasing its first volume at 664 page and at a $49.99 price tag! Excited for the new release? Share your thoughts in the comments and make sure to preorder now before the release on July 1st, 2020!
