HIDIVE Announces English Dub Premieres For OSHI NO KO Season 2 And Two More Anime Series

The AMC-owned anime streaming platform HIDIVE revealed its schedule for English dubs coming this Summer. In addition to the English subtitled premiere of Oshi No Ko Season 2, fans can look forward to English dub releases for I Parry Everything! and Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night.

HIDIVE was actually home to the premiere of Oshi No Ko Season 2. The latest season of the hit anime series streamed exclusively on HIDIVE in the United States, simulcasting alongside the Japanese release weekly. Based on the award-winning seinen manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi No Ko shows us the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. The series follows Dr. Gorou who is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him.

Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who may be connected to the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.

The English dubbed episodes for Oshi No Ko Season 2 will premiere on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The 13 episodes will be released weekly on the streaming services.

As for the other two series, I Parry Everything! will premiere later this month on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The fantasy action adventure anime is based on the light novel series written by Nabeshiki with illustrations by Kawaguchi.

The Kingdom of Clays faces a dire crisis: an assassination attempt has just been made on its own Princess Lynneburg, and now its neighboring countries eye the aftermath like starving vultures, plotting the Kingdom's downfall. The ensuing conflict will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come...but Noor doesn't have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he's dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, Noor can "parry" thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! Our hero's road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there's one thing Noor's not afraid of, it's some good ol' fashioned hard work!

Lastly, Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night will premiere its English dubbed episodes on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. 12 episodes will be released weekly. This original anime television series, produced by Doga Kobo for its 50th anniversary and directed by Ryohei Takeshita, celebrates the unique energy of Shibuya, Japan's popular nightlife district.

Four young women—an artist who quit drawing, a retired idol wishing to prove her worth, a hotheaded V-tuber, and a mysterious composer—band together on the late-night streets of Shibuya to form an anonymous artist group called "JELEE". Produced by Doga Kobo on the studio's 50th anniversary, this touching coming-of-age ensemble drama celebrates the unique energy of Shibuya, Japan’s most popular nightlife district, as well as the legacy of Doga Kobo, studio behind smash-hit series [OSHI NO KO].

Have you seen or watched any of these series yet? Which ones are you most looking forward to watching in English.