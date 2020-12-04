H.P. LOVECRAFT'S THE SHADOW OVER INNSMOUTH: Gou Tanabe's Manga Adaptation Launches Next Month

The most recent H.P. Lovecraft manga adaptation by Gou Tanabe is based on The Shadow Over Innsmouth and is set to debut in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Beam magazine in almost exactly one month. Check it out!

H.P. Lovecraft is widely considered to have been one of America's most talented masters of fiction horror novels. From The Call of Cthullu to The Colour Out of Space, his stories remain celebrated across the world almost a century after his passing.

Manga fans who are interested in H.P. Lovecraft are more than likely familiar with the work of Gou Tanabe, who has adapted many of Lovecraft's works. Including but not limited to, Tanabe created the following adaptations: H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories (The Hound, The Temple, Nameless City), At the Mountains of Madness, The Colour Out of Space, The Outsider, The Haunter of the Dark, and The Shadow Out of Time.

Tanabe's most recent manga adaptation is H.P. Lovecraft's The Shadow Over Innsmouth and is due out next month. It will debut on May 12th in the June issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Beam.

What do you think of this manga adaptation? Will you be checking it out? Take a look at the cover art and synopsis below and share your thoughts in the comments!

The horror novella centers on a student who is taking an antiquarian tour of New England. He goes to the seaport of Innsmouth and there he interacts with strange people and witnesses disturbing events.



The manga adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's The Shadow Over Innsmouth will be available on May 12th.