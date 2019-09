INAZUMA ELEVEN: ARES NO TENBIN Manga Series Ends This Month

Based on the recent anime series; Atsushi Oba'sbegan in 2018 within the pages of's Coro Coro Comics. The series revolved around a student named Asuto Inamori as he and his friends go to a different school and play soccer at a new field after theirs is destroyed. The series has, in total compiled four volumes and has recently released the final chapter to the series.The final volume is set to release this October and, as of now aside from the new anime series, no new plans has been set for another series follow up. Sad to see the series end? Make sure to share what you think in the usual spot!