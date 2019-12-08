JANK RUNK FAMILY: Manga Announces 2nd Part Will Be Reaching Its Climax Soon
In a brief bit of manga news, Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine has recently revealed news in regards to the second part of Hiroshi Takahashi's Jank Runk Family. The second part of the series has announced that it will be reaching its conclusion towards the end of the month. The series began in 2016 and the first part of the series had ended in March of last year. The series has managed to garner six compiled volumes, so far for the series. No news on a third part has been announced yet.
Manga series Jank Runk Family has revealed tat the second part of the series will be reaching its climax very soon. Hit the jump for more information on the ending!
Excited for the conclusion of the second part? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Jank Runk Family concludes its second part on August 27th in Young Champion magazine.
