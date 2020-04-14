JANK RUNK FAMILY: Manga Series Is Approaching Its 3rd Part

OREN'S crossover series, Jank Runk Family, is finally reaching its third part after four years of publication. Make sure to hit the jump for more info!

Hiroshi Takashi's Jank Runk Family began publication back in 2016, in the pages of Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine. The series is actually a crossover series with artist Yanse Kanzu and Takahashi's OREN'S manga, which started in 2015 within Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine. The plot of the latter magazine tells the story of a disaster that forces the society of this world into a mentality of survival.

As of now, Jank Runk Family has has completed two parts of the manga. The first part began back in 2016 and ran for about two years, ending in 2018. The second part of the series began not long after and ended around last August.

Recently, it was revelaed that the series would be beginning its third part, at the end of this month. While many series have been announcing delays due to the current pandemic, it is nice to see that there is still new content set to release to help keep fans occupied as they stay inside.





Excited to ready the new part? Still need to catch up on the previous series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below! Jank Runk Family part three is set to release on April 28th!