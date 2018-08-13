KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS Set To End This Year
The "Kabane" are a group of zombie-like individuals that have steel hearts and prey on the humans of Hinomoto. People who hide in fortresses called "stations" where the only means of travel is with armored trains called "Hayajiro". This is the story of an anime titled Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. The manga adaptation, written by Shiro Yoshida, has been in publication in Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Garden since 2016. In the pages of their September issue, they announced that in just three chapters the series would be reaching its conclusion. That means that if there are no speed bumps or hiatuses the adaption would be ending some time in November.
The franchise has reached some impressive success that began with their anime series aired in 2016, with two films produced that retell the first season with more enhanced scenes and a second film coming very soon titled, Kōtetsujō no Kabaneri: Unato Kessen (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle). The series was also able to reunite the creative team that brought us Attack on Titan! Sad to know the series is ending soon? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
