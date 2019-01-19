KAGEROU DAZE: Manga Series Set To End Sometime Next Month
In June 2012, within the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Gene, Mahiro Satou came out with the series Kagerou Daze. This series was based on the novel series by JIN, which came out that same year. The series was a massiv success and ran for almost ten years in total; the same magazine. The manga also spawned a 12- episode anime titled, Mekaku City Actors, which was streamed on Crunchyroll. In recent news, however, its was announced that series would be reaching its climax in the middle of next month.
After almost a decade, the manga series Kagerou Daze is set to end its run. Hit the jump for more details and the exact date the series will end.
The news came out of Monthly Comic Gene and has stated that the 13th volume of the series will be its last. That being said, the series does in fact plan on going out with a bang. The final chapter of the series will have an opening page that will be in full color and will also be featured on the magazines front page! Needles to say this will make sure the series is not forgotten. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual place. Kagerou Daze ends on February 15th.
