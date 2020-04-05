KAKEGURUI MIDARI: Manga Series Set To Release Its Last Volume

Gambling manga spinoff, Kakegurui Midari, has recently unveiled that its most recent volume will be its last. Hit the jump for more info!

Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura's manga series, Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler series was released back in 2014, in the pages of Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine. The manga wassuch a success that it spawned an anime series that has two seasons, live action series and at least three spin-off manga, with the most recent premiering in 2017.

Yuichi Hiiragi's Kakegurui Midari, tells the story of Midari Ikishima and her role as president of Hyakko's Beautification Council. The series premiered in Square Enix's Manga Up! magazine and has been positively received among fans. As of now, the series has released three compiled volumes yet the end is closer in sight than expected.

According to Amazon, a recent listing was released for Kakegurui Midari and revealed that the upcoming fourth volume of the manga would, in fact, be its last. While this may be a surprise to many fans, this could also set up the chance to end the story on a high note and also not wear out its welcome.





Sad to see the series end? Happy that the story is contained in the universe? Plan on catching up on the rest of the series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Kakegurui Midari's final volume is set to release on June 22nd!