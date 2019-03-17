KINGDOM HEARTS III: Shiro Amano Returning to Take On The Manga Adaption
Kingdom Hearts has been, possibly, the biggest gaming hit of the year, so far. This vicitory in the digital front leaves many die hard fans to wonder if we will be getting a manga adaption of the latest installment. That answer is a resounding yes, according a recent announcement in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine. While no release date has been set, the series will, in fact, be penned by none other than Shiro Amano!
Kingdom Hearts 3 will be returning to fans, but this time in the world of manga. Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming adaption of the hit game!
Amano has worked on the previous adaptions of Kingdom Hearts 2, Chain of Memories and 358/2 Days. He will also be working on Tomoco Kanemaki's novel of the game and the Kingdom Hearts X: Kimi to Keyblade no Monogatari novel. Excited for the new manga? Share your thoughts in the comics!
