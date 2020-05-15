KINNIKUMAN: Manga Plans To Continue Hiatus Due To COVID-19

Hit manga series Kinnikuman has announced that its hiatus, due to COVID-19, will continue. Hit the jump for more info on the hiatus!

Since 1979, duo Yudetamago has been working on the manga series Kinnikuman. The series is a more outrageous take on the wrestling profession, taking wrestling gimmicks that fans have come to know and love; and making them a reality with outrageous strength and power. For 40 years the series has been a staple among manga and anime, publishing various manga series for its duration and even spawning an anime that made it to the west!

As Yudetamago decided to continue the series, there was a wave of positive responses from the fans. Things have been continuing since, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the manga to take a hiatus. The break was due to its creators having to work in an office, using pen and paper over days, and then returning home to their elderly family members. While the hiatus was originally announced to be brief, as the pandemic continued, more updates on the duration were revealed.

In a recent announcement from Yudetamago announced that after a meeting with Shueisha, the manga would be continuing its hiatus, as the circumstances of the pandemic have not seemed to lighten up. While the series is still on hold, Shueisha would continue to publish the duo's older one-shots and older works. Yudetamago stated that fans can "knock out the virus with our friendship power!"





Sad for the hiatus? Happy that publishers are putting the creator's safety first? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Kinnikuman will announce its continuation as soon as they can!