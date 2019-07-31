KOSAKU SHIMA Manga Is Getting A New Series In August

Fans who have been waiting for a new Kenshi Hirokane's Shima Kōsaku (Kosaku Shima) manga, well, your wait is coming to an end in August of this year.

Good news for manga reading fans worldwide as a new report claims Kenshi Hirokane's Shima Kōsaku (Kosaku Shima) manga will get a new series in August of this year. If you were keeping up with the times, then you'll know that’s next month.

Kōsaku Shima has been around since 2013 and has become quite popular in Japan during those times until now. The story is about a Japanese executive known as Kōsaku Shima and his rise to power.

Whenever Shima gets a new job title, the manga title changes as well. There are several sequels and spin-offs of the manga, and all have been quite successful for the writer. Now, while an anime doesn’t exist for the series, folks can watch the two-episode live-action TV adaptation to get their fix.