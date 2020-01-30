LORD MARKSMAN AND MICHELIA: Light Novel Series Announces Anime Adaption
Tsukaka Kawaguchi's light novel series Lord Marksmen and Vanadis original was its own storythat, at the time had no spin-offs or new stories until an 'alternative take' brought fans a brand new series. Lord Marksman and Michelia tells a story that takes place in an alternate reality to the original story. The series have managed to gather a solid fanbase and even had a 13 episode anime series, as well. Recently, thanks to the Twitter of Shueisha's publishing label, Dash X Bunko, a brand new manga adapting the Lord Marksman and Michelia series is coming!
It looks like the light novel series, Lord Marksman and Michelia, will be getting a brand new manga adaption! Hit the jump to find more info!
Kakao will be handling the series in the Suiyobi wa Mattari Dash X Comic page of the Nico Nico Seiga website! Excited for the new manga? Share your thoughts in the usual placeand stay vigilant for the first volume!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]