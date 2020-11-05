LOVE LAB: Spin-Off Manga Announces Conclusion This Summer

The spin-off to the hit manga series, Love Lab, has announced that the conclusion to the series will be coming this summer. Hit the jump to learn more!

Houbunsha's Manga Home magazine saw the release of the hit manga Love Lab, in 2006. The series, created by Ruri Miyahara, follows a group of girls as they go through their day to day in the Fujisaki Girls Academy. The manga was a four panel series that was published in other Houbunsha magazines. As a whole, the original series released 15 volumes, before its conclusion this past January.

The series was such a massive hit that it ended up spawning an anime adaption, with the same title. The anime premiered in 2013 and contained 13 episodes. The franchise has also spawned a spin-off series, that released back in March of this year. The series was launched by Miyahara and acted as a short serial. With that, some news came from the series that gives an idea of when to expect the series conclusion.

The spin-off series launched in Houbunsha's Manga Time magazine and has been set four months after the original series and is centered around the Tanahashi siblings; along with Rentaro Kurahashi and Suzune Tanahashi. The series, while short, has also been a hit among fans. Manga Time magazine also recently revealed that this summer will see the conclusion of the spin-off series. While not much more information has been given, a release date has been announced.





Sad to see the series end? Curious to see what is next? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The Love Lab spin-off is set to conclude, in Manga Time magazine, on June 5th!