MACHIKADO MAZOKU Manga Series Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Author Izumi Ito's comedy slice of life manga series, Machikado Mazoku , will be getting a television anime adaptation. Here is more information on the new project.

The official Manga Time Kirara Carat March 2019 issue has announced a television anime adaptation of author Izumi Ito's comedy slice of life manga series Machikado Mazoku. There is no other information as of right now, no word on the cast or staff behind the project, as soon as more information on the project pops up, we will let you know.



The manga series is written by Izumi Ito and has been published by Houbunsha in the Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine since 2014. The manga series has 4 volumes out right now and is still publishing. The project does not have an official English translation at the moment.

The first volume of the series launched on November 27, 2015, the second one was out on October 27, 2016, the thid volume hit shelves on September 27, 2017 and the latest volume 4 debuted on October 25, 2018. No collected volume number 5 has been announced yet.



