MAGICAL GIRL SITE: Manga Announces Conclusion In 3 Chapters
Kentaro Sato's horror manga series, Magical Girl Site, was originally released in 2013, on the Champion Tap! manga site. Recently, Sato announced, in his Twitter, that the series would be continuing for only three more chapters. Since its release, the series has been publishing on Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine; where it just released its 33rd Chapter. An anime, based on the series, was also released last year that was streamed outside of Japan on Amazon Prime Video.
Horror manga, Magical Girl Site, has announced that the series conclusion would be coming in a few chapters. Hit the jump for more info on the conclusion!
Sad to see the series end? Curious where the creator will go from here? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! The final issue of Magical Girl Site will be releasing, if all goes according to schedule, on August 1st, in Weekly Shonen Champion!
