MAGICAL GIRL SITE: Manga Announces Conclusion In 3 Chapters

Kentaro Sato's horror manga series,, was originally released in 2013, on the Champion Tap! manga site. Recently, Sato announced, in his Twitter, that the series would be continuing for only three more chapters. Since its release, the series has been publishing on's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine; where it just released its 33rd Chapter. An anime, based on the series, was also released last year that was streamed outside of Japan onSad to see the series end? Curious where the creator will go from here? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! The final issue ofwill be releasing, if all goes according to schedule, on August 1st, in Weekly Shonen Champion!