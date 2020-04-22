MAMONO-TACHI WA KATAZUKE RARENAI: Manga Announces Its Conclusion Next Month

The funny and clever manga series about a sacrificial nun teaching a dragon how to clean announced its forthcoming conclusion. Hit the jump to learn more about Mamono-Tachi wa Katazuke Rarenrai's ending!

In 2018, manga creator Yuya Takano released the series, Mamono-Tachi wa Katazuke Rarenrai (These Monsters Can't Clean Up), in the pages of Square Enix's Gangan Online website. The series centers around a nun named Clara, who was offered up as a sacrifice to the dragon that lives in her area. The hilarity begins once she sees that his castle is a mess and as a final wish, she desires to die in a clean place and begins to clean and teach the dragon the importance of cleanliness.

The manga was hit amongst readers and the unique direction of the series and the premise itself offered up a lot of fresh laughs. As of now, the series has had three compiled books! Now all that is left is an anime! Sadly, word also came from Takano's Twitter that the seires would be reacihing its end this summer.

While no official word has been released yet on when the final release date will be, for the compiled volume, we can expect the series to come to its conclusion someime in May. With 25 chapters, it is safe to say that the series has definitely had a funny and complete run!





Sad to see the series end? Curious what could come next from the creator? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Mamono-Tachi wa Katazuke Rarenrai ends on May 18th!