Manga Series "THE FABLE" Is Getting Its Own Live Action Film Adaption
With Kan Eguchi directing and Yusuke Watanabe penning hte script; the stage is set for Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable to hit its newly announced 2019 release date! The Fable, a manga that released in 2014 in Kodansha's Young Magazine, is a story that follows a fabled killer who has spent his entire life trained to be the most trained killer while also being able to take orders from his boss. In the story he is ordered by his boss to lay low in Osaka for a year as an average person for the sake and safety as his boss. The series itself has hit massive success in its run and even won Best General Manga in 2017!
The cast, as pictured above, following from left to right play these respective characters.
First row:
-
Junichi Okada as Fable
-
Funimo Kimura as Yōko, Fable's optimistic and heavy-drinking partner
-
Mizuki Yamamoto as Misaki, the first ordinary woman Fable meets in Osaka
Bottom Row:
-
Kōichi Satō as the Boss who trained Fable to kill from a young age
-
Sota Fukushi as Hood, an assassin hired by Sunakawa to kill Fable
-
Yūya Yagira as Kojima, Ebihara's close friend who is released from prison and chases Misaki
-
Osamu Mukai as Ebihara's enemy Sunakawa
-
Ken Yasuda as Fable's manager Ebihara
Excited for the upcoming film? The Fable Hits theaters in 2019!
DISCLAIMER
