Manga Series "THE FABLE" Is Getting Its Own Live Action Film Adaption

A manga series entitled The Fable, will be receiving a live action film set for release next year! Hit the jump to see the involved cast!

Junichi Okada as Fable

Funimo Kimura as Yōko, Fable's optimistic and heavy-drinking partner

Mizuki Yamamoto as Misaki, the first ordinary woman Fable meets in Osaka

With Kan Eguchi directing and Yusuke Watanabe penning hte script; the stage is set for Katsuhisa Minami'sto hit its newly announced 2019 release date!, a manga that released in 2014 in, is a story that follows a fabled killer who has spent his entire life trained to be the most trained killer while also being able to take orders from his boss. In the story he is ordered by his boss to lay low in Osaka for a year as an average person for the sake and safety as his boss. The series itself has hit massive success in its run and even won Best General Manga in 2017!The cast, as pictured above, following from left to right play these respective characters.First row: