MASAMUNE KUN'S REVENGE AFTER SCHOOL: Series To Be Ending This Month

Masamune-kun's Revenge, is a series that began all the way back in 2012 within the pages of Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Rex and was written by Hazuki Takeoka and drawn by Tiv. The original series ran until 2016 and even got its own anime series! Not long after the conclusion of the main series, the creators decided to launch a spinoff of the book in the same magazine, Masamune-kun's Revenge After School. Seven Seas Publishing describes the story as follows; " As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?"





