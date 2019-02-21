MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: TWILIGHT AXIS Manga Set To End

Another manga and Gundam series is set to end with Mobile Suit Gundam: Twilight Axis. Hit the jump to learn more about the conclusion!

" Late U.C. 0096. The Earth Federation government, regarding the existence of the "psycho-frame" as a threat, organizes the Mastema special forces team under the command of Lieutenant JG Mehmet Merca, a member of its intelligence bureau. The team is ordered to enter and investigate part of the shattered asteroid Axis, which is drifting in the Earth Sphere. The investigative team accompanying Mehmet includes two civilians named Arlette Almage and Danton Highleg, who were formerly an engineer and a test pilot with the Principality of Zeon and Neo Zeon. While investigating a supposedly unoccupied facility within Axis, Mastema comes under attack from a new model of Gundam that belongs to a private militia called Birnam. Arlette and Danton fight back using a red Zaku III Custom, a mobile suit they once helped develop. As the fighting escalates, Arlette, following a secret agenda of her own, makes her way to the wreckage of the Sazabi that lies abandoned on the surface of Axis..." The series had a long and strong run but as all great things tend to do, eventually the series had to come to an end.

The series will be completing its story and publishing it on March 20th in Monthly Young magazine. Sad to see the series end? Excited to see how the ending will be translated? Share your thoughts in the cmments!

Back in Fall of 2017,Monthly Young magazine launched a book titled, adapted by Azusa Makishima from Ark Performance and Koujiro Nakamura's novel series. The synopsis can be read right here: