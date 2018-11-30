MONSTER MUSUME: Series Finally Returns After A Hiatus
Back in September, Monster Musume creator, OKAYADO, announced that his series would be going on a hiatus so that the creator could focus on his mental health. This news came not after a year since the last hiatus that the series went through (which lasted several months) this left some fans wondering the status of the manga itself. Well as of this month a brief bit of news was released in regards to OKAYADO and the Monster Musume manga.
Recently, it was announced that Monster Musume would be going on a hiatus. Now, after a couple months, the series has returned. Hit the jump for details!
The news came out of the 62nd issue of Comic Ryu, where fans were treated to a new chapter in the series! Needless to say it looks like the hiatus for mental health paid off as the series that has been running for almost ten years is back in the action. Excited for the series return? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
