MY FATHER IS A UNICORN Comedy Manga Is Currently Available From Seven Seas Entertainment
Teenagers often have to face the non-delight that step-parents carry with them, but what if that step-parent happened to be a unicorn?
Fans of slice-of-life fantasy manga tales will be excited to learn that Monaka Suzuki's My Father is a Unicorn comedy manga is now available from Seven Seas Publishing! Read on for all the details below!
Such an immensely silly situation is exactly the premise of My Father is a Unicorn, a comedy manga from the creative mind of Monaka Suzuki. This piece of slice-of-life fantasy literature is now available both in paperback and digital formats with a translation by Nova Skipper to bring this fun tale to the whole of the world.
Boasting a 144 page count, this book is only $13.99, a reasonable price for a manga offering. Check out a short preview below with a few pages from Suzuki's My Father is a Unicorn.
What are your thoughts? Excited to check out this slice-of-life comedy manga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Uno Issei's new stepfather, Masaru, is a nice enough guy, he just happens to be a unicorn. Switching between the forms of a talking horse and a beautiful man, he's determined to run the household while his wife is away and win Issei over.
My Father is a Unicorn is now available from Seven Seas Entertainment.
