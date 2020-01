MY FATHER IS A UNICORN Comedy Manga Is Currently Available From Seven Seas Entertainment

Uno Issei's new stepfather, Masaru, is a nice enough guy, he just happens to be a unicorn. Switching between the forms of a talking horse and a beautiful man, he's determined to run the household while his wife is away and win Issei over.

My Father is a Unicorn is now available from Seven Seas Entertainment.

Teenagers often have to face the non-delight that step-parents carry with them, but what if that step-parent happened to be a unicorn?Such an immensely silly situation is exactly the premise ofa comedy manga from the creative mind of Monaka Suzuki. This piece of slice-of-life fantasy literature is now available both in paperback and digital formats with a translation by Nova Skipper to bring this fun tale to the whole of the world.Boasting a 144 page count, this book is only $13.99, a reasonable price for a manga offering. Check out a short preview below with a few pages from Suzuki's