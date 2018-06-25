NANBAKA Will Be Entering The Fourth Part Of Its Manga

The hit series, Nanbaka has recently completed its third part and plans to enter into its fourth part. Hit the jump for the details.

" Welcome to Nanba, the world's largest, most impenetrable prison. Locked away in cell block 13 are four inmates who provide more than enough trouble for Officer Hajime. Between attempted breakouts, gambling, and general misbehaving, these four believe that just because they're in prison doesn't mean they can't have fun! Follow the hijinks of Jyugo, Uno, Rock, and Nico as they pass time behind bars."

Futamata's comico app, the app the series is released on, began in 2013 and is still running now! Excited to see where the series will be headed now? Share your thoughts below!

After 222 chapters; Sho Futamata's Nanbaka has not only ended its third part but will be entering its fourth part as well! From a printed perspective, it is unclear whether or not the series will continue in print format as the 8th volume was marked as the final volume even though it is technically the end of the part of the series. The series synopsis, according to, describes the series below from its anime counterpart.Synopsis: