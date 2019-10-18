Natsumi Eguchi's HOZUKI'S COOLHEADEDNESS Manga To End In Next 5 Chapters
Earlier this week, the release of the 46th issue of Kodansha's Morning magazine in Japan revealed that there are only 5 chapters of Natsumi Eguchi's Hozuki's Coolheadedness (Hōzuki no Reitetsu) left before the series wraps up. The 31st volume, hitting Japanese newsstands on August 21, 2020 will be the last collected volume.
The Hozuki's Coolheadedness manga from Natsumi Eguchi will be ending in the next 5 chapters. The series has inspired two anime seasons consisting of 39 total episodes, along with several OVAs.
Wit Studio animated the first 13 episode adaptation of the manga while Studio Deen animated the next 26 episodes. Crunchyroll and HiDive currently sream all episodes.
Kodansha's English-arm, Kodansha Comis is translating the series in North America.
In the afterlife, there exists Heaven and Hell. Hell consists of the Eight Greater Hells and the Eight Cold Hells, which are further divided into 272 subdivisions. Spearheading the seemingly endless, multifarious affairs in this gargantuan Hell is but one Fierce God, King Enma's first aide, Hozuki. Between this cool-headed sadist and his colorful band of peers, every day is a riot in Hell! And though this book might make Hell seem like a happening place, please try to behave during life!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]